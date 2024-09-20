Sky Glass, Sky Stream ‘breaking’ TVs

Sky has apologised as hundreds of Sky Stream and Sky Glass users report trouble controlling their devices. Reports to platform outage monitor Downdetector were in the hundreds on the evening of September 19th, with problems continuing into the morning of September 20th.

“We are sorry that some Sky Glass and Stream customers are currently experiencing issues when trying to switch on their devices,” Sky said. It advised that customers should try to manually restart their TVs and devices by following a guide on its website.

One user posted a video on social media platform X showing their television not turning on, with its red standby light slowly flashing. Customers shared frustrations and tried to find workarounds for the issues on Sky’s community forum.

Users have also been reporting similar issues impacting the Sky Stream ‘puck’ that provides access to film and TV shows from apps including Netflix and Disney+.

Sky has not confirmed whether the cause is an update or something else.