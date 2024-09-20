Survey: 60% marketers pressured by holiday campaign outcomes

tvScientific, the performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), has released a study which finds that 60 per cent of marketers agree they feel more pressure to show outcomes and return on ad spend (ROAS) from holiday campaigns this year – with 70 per cent agreeing that improved brand awareness and increased sales are important outcomes for holiday campaigns.

Conducted in partnership with Rockerbox, the survey also found that 58 per cent say they will run holiday ads on CTV this year, with 57 per cent stating their primary goal for CTV campaigns is to drive lower funnel performance across KPIs like sales and ROAS. In fact, 72 per cent of marketers see incremental lift from CTV ads during the holidays.

“In a world of content saturation across digital channels, and across a myriad of small, low-impact ad formats, CTV has emerged as a powerful environment for both brand awareness and performance, especially during fiercely competitive times like the holiday season,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder of tvScientific. “CTV provides marketers with the ability to combine the reach of traditional (linear) TV, with the precise targeting and measurement of digital – delivered in a large screen ad format in a highly engaged setting. And access to all of this power is being democratised, ensuring marketers of all sizes can take advantage of this proven, unique performance channel to execute buying strategies for the holidays and into 2025.”

Additional findings from the report include: