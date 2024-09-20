wedotv, the free streaming sports & entertainment network, has expanded its audience in the UK via Freeview. The company’s FAST channel wedotv movies is now available to viewers receiving Freeview via connected TVs on channel 275.

“wedotv has been in the UK market and steadily growing for the past four years; first as our flagship AVoD service and then through the launch of our FAST channels. Launching on Freeview UK is really a watershed moment for our distribution. wedotv movies now has a much greater opportunity to reach traditional TV viewers with great quality films and dynamically delivered advertisements. We see this as a tremendous progression for our viewers and media partners, as well as a sign of things to come for FAST channels,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO, wedotv.

The distribution deal for wedotv movies on Freeview was facilitated by Global Distribution Services, a content distribution company that also assisted in getting wedotv FAST channels launched on Channelbox, a multi-channel platform on Freeview channel 271. Through the current deal with GDS, wedotv movies is now available on a dedicated LCN (logical channel number) on Freeview channel 275 and Freely channel 589.

wedotv movies is monetised via Synapse’s SSAI using its Consent Management Platform which is the first CMP on the market allowing to collect consent from the users on Freeview, Freely, and other free-to-air platforms and is compatible with all TV sets, including modern HbbTv and legacy MHEG.

“We are thrilled to launch wedotv movies on Freeview UK, bringing a diverse range of captivating films to audiences across the nation. Our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment using the latest technology is unwavering and we are excited to offer viewers an unparalleled cinematic experience on the biggest UK TV platform,” added Tanya Kronfli, Managing Director, Global Distribution Services.

wedotv movies is currently wedotv’s most-distributed FAST channel globally. The channel is also available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux, the Nordics, Italy and the US, with additional launches forthcoming later this year.