DAZN scores Super League Basketball rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the new Super League Basketball (SLB), with all games to be aired for free to audiences worldwide. With the season beginning on September 27th, the agreement grants DAZN rights to broadcast the men’s competition globally, including to the domestic UK audience.

DAZN will create a dedicated on-platform environment for Super League Basketball which will house live and on demand content from across the competition. Fans will be able to enjoy action from the league, all of which will be available at no cost.

Super League Basketball recently announced the unification of the men’s and women’s leagues under one brand. This unification aims to increase the visibility of basketball in the UK and to worldwide fanbases.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “We want to use our reach and industry-leading technology to bring these competitions to existing and new audiences, fostering a truly fan-centric global community. Super League Basketball is at a turning point in its history and is a property with exceptional potential for commercial growth – we are delighted to add it to our growing international portfolio of basketball and to join them in building an exciting future. DAZN is rapidly becoming the global Home of Basketball and SLB will form an important part of this.”

Through its agreement with FIBA, which includes Courtside 1891, DAZN also streams live FIBA matches, including FIBA World Cups, as well as all FIBA Continental Cup competitions and U19/U17 World Cups. Users can also watch live and on-demand regional club competitions, such as the Basketball Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup, the EuroLeague Women and the East Asia Super League, as well as national leagues such as, the NBL, the Japanese B. League and others.

Vaughn Millette, interim Chair of Super League Basketball, added: “We are delighted to partner with DAZN for our global broadcast media rights. From our earliest conversations, we’ve been impressed by DAZN’s unwavering passion to promote and grow the sport of basketball. Bringing innovation and imagination to enable us to best serve our fans, the teams and continuous broadcast coverage of the league. Over the last few years, DAZN has demonstrated its commitment to growing the sport by securing numerous international basketball rights. SLB’s addition to this line-up, means that fans will find a broadcast home for basketball on DAZN. Super League fans will be able to watch every game live and free to air as we take our place alongside the likes of France and Italy’s elite national basketball leagues. We can’t wait to get started.”

Through the dedicated Super League Basketball environment on DAZN, content from across the English competitions will be positioned alongside DAZN’s other free offerings, marketed to both its main subscriber base and basketball enthusiasts globally. With a user interface initially available in English, the service will expand to up to seven languages, including Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, and Portuguese in select markets.