Report: CTV engagement growing

CTV industry specialist Wurl has published The CTV Trends Report 2024 – a data-driven study that looks at shifts across both the content and ad experience on connected TV taking shape this year. The report reveals metrics on sessions, ad load, and viewership in order to provide streamers and content providers with insights that can help inform business decisions.

The report comes as the evolving CTV landscape continues to grow increasingly complex, says Wurl. With more streaming content now available than ever before, both publishers and marketers must prioritise the modern viewer experience and understand how key trends surrounding viewer behaviour can impact their business strategies – including how shifts toward CTV are influencing engagement and where the industry stands post-pandemic.

“As one of the largest operators of FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels and a leader from the very beginning in this space, Wurl is in a unique position to recognise viewership habits, and help our streamers and publishers develop strategies to engage their audiences,” said Ron Gutman, CEO, Wurl. “While our latest insights show viewer engagement on CTV climbing, growth isn’t where it used to be as discoverability challenges with the EPG and user experience persist, signalling an opportunity for greater innovation on the medium.”

Key takeaways: