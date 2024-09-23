Sky extends UKTV carriage deal

Sky and UKTV have announced a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership.

The new agreement means that Sky and NOW customers can continue to watch the channel brands including Gold and Alibi and popular programming from UKTV including drama titles Murdoch Mysteries, The Red King and CSI: Vegas, comedy in the form of Only Fools And Horses, Dad’s Army and The Vicar of Dibley, and entertainment including World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Battle In The Box, and upcoming documentary Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, and much more.

The deal also sees UKTV’s streaming service U, formerly UKTV Play, launch on Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices in the UK, further expanding the footprint of the U service. This is the first time the U app has been made available to Sky customers.

The launch follows the transition of the streaming service to U, from UKTV Play in July, as part of the new U Masterbrand uniting UKTV’s streaming service and free-to-air linear channels, with a line-up of nearly 8,500 hours of content.

UKTV’s free-to-air channels U&Dave, U&W, U&Drama and U&Yesterday will also continue to be available for Sky customers to enjoy for the duration of the deal, as will Eden which joins UKTV’s free-to-air portfolio as U&Eden in the coming weeks.

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Content Partnerships, Sky, commented: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with UKTV. UKTV’s distinctive content across channels such as Alibi and Gold is loved by Sky customers. This agreement reinforces our commitment to providing the best entertainment experience to our customers across the UK and Ireland.”

Sam Tewungwa, Managing Director, UKTV, added: “We’ve enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Sky over a number of years and we are delighted to be extending our partnership so that Sky customers can continue to enjoy the rich mix of content that UKTV has to offer.”