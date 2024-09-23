South Africa’s StarSat ordered to close

On Digital Media (ODM), licensed in 2007, and now trading as StarSat, has been ordered to close by South Africa’s telecommunications regulator Icasa.

StarSat – as ODM – was formed to provide an alternative to MultiChoice and its domination of the pay-TV scene with DStv and popular sport channels. ODM initially traded as TopTV, but suffered financial problems and was rescued by China’s StarTimes TV in 2013.

The station provided a home for newly-formed channels looking to find an audience from viewers who could not afford the highly priced DStv service. However, StarSat’s open door policy generated negative publicity because it started carrying three adult channels, including Playboy TV.

It now seems that StarSat/ODM failed to apply for renewal of its broadcasting licence last year, and was ordered by Icasa to wind up its operations and cease broadcasting on September 18th.

Icasa issued a statement last week saying despite many reminders, ODM submitted its licence renewal application after the expiry date of November 10th 2023, resulting in the current situation.

StarSat said it was both surprised and concerned by Icasa’s latest comments, especially given the ongoing legal processes. “Over the past 18 months, StarSat has maintained consistent and comprehensive communication with Icasa. Any suggestion that the company has failed to engage with the regulatory authority is incorrect, as extensive correspondence is evidence of its commitment to constructive dialogue,” said the satellite broadcaster.

“Given Icasa’s commitment to enabling economic growth, the potential loss of jobs is especially troubling. This situation could jeopardise the livelihoods of more than 600 employees and disrupt the broader network of over 4,000 dealers and sales agents who rely on its operations,” added StarSat. “Beyond economic growth, Icasa is also committed to ensuring the dissemination of information, entertainment, and education to the public. StarSat plays a key role in this, providing quality content to over 500,000 subscribers at affordable rates. Its service offers a diverse range of programming that supports the informational and entertainment needs of South Africans.”

StarSat is also stressing that the introduction of a new shareholding agreement, and the economic pressures suffered by South Africa in general it admits filing its licence application later than the official deadline.

StarSat also has a court case running at the Johannesburg High Court appealing against the closure order. It added that “A review application is pending to address the substantive legal issues between the two parties once the court date is set.”