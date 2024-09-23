Sweden: Tele2 bundles Disney+

Tele2 and and The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic has entered an agreement to provide Tele2 customers with more entertainment through Disney+. The deal marks the first Disney+ bundle offering in Sweden.



“The addition of Disney+ to the Tele2 portfolio enhances our ability to deliver exceptional entertainment to our customers. At Tele2, our constant ambition is to increase value for our customers, and offering the best entertainment is central to that goal. We are proud to be part of the first Swedish bundle collaboration with Disney+ and look forward to providing our viewers access to one of the world’s most compelling streaming services,” commented Hendrik de Groot, Chief Commercial Officer at Tele2.

From September 24th, Disney+ will be included in both Tele2 TV and streaming packages for new customers. Existing streaming subscribers will also gain access to Disney+ on this date. For existing Tele2 TV subscribers, access to Disney+ will be rolled out and made available over time, or there is the option to upgrade to the new portfolio for immediate access.

“We are pleased to join forces with Tele2, one of the biggest players in the Swedish telecom industry with an outstanding entertainment distribution platform. Tele2 shares our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction through a premium content offering. This fall, we will jointly offer Tele2 subscribers access to live European football, alongside an impressive entertainment lineup of award-winning movies and TV series, and an unprecedented library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars classics,” added Hans van Rijn, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company Nordic & Baltic