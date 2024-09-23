Whisper named Roland-Garros host broadcaster

The French Tennis Federation (FFT), having produced images of Roland-Garros in-house since 2021, has announced that Whisper will be the new Host Broadcaster of the Paris-based Grand Slam for the next five editions of the tournament (2025-2029).

The FFT will rely on the production company to deliver innovative coverage of Roland-Garros, which is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and is held every year over three weeks, in late May and early June, on the famous red clay at the Porte d’Auteuil, in Paris.

Gilles Moretton, President of the FFT, commented: “We are delighted to have Whisper on board as the new Host Broadcaster of Roland-Garros. We will rely on Whisper’s expertise in audiovisual production to offer our television viewers the best experience possible, with content that is more attractive and innovative than ever.”

Bethan Evans, Director of Production at Whisper, said: “We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to produce the host coverage of the prestigious Roland-Garros tournament. It’s humbling to think how many incredible players have graced its famous clay courts since the tournament began in 1928 and we look forward to playing a part in telling the next chapter. We’ll be working closely with the FFT to amplify the host broadcast as we deliver innovative court coverage, world feeds, behind the scenes coverage and ambitious, creative content. It’s a huge production contract and we feel privileged to be working with the FFT as the tournament’s evolution continues over the new few years.”

Sunil Patel, Co-Founder and CEO at Whisper, added: “This is a huge moment for Whisper. I loved the quote displayed on the main Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland-Garros, which says ‘Victory belongs to the most tenacious’. It’s incredible to be working with such a recognised sporting brand. We’re already planning for next year’s event, when we will be broadcasting every shot played and showcasing the epic storytelling of this amazing tournament as it unfolds.”