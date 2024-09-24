ITV extends Matchroom deal

ITV will continue to televise major snooker and darts events following the signing of a one-year extension with Matchroom. The deal will see World Snooker Tour’s British Open, Champion of Champions, Players Championship and Tour Championship continue to receive free-to-air coverage across ITV and ITVX.

The extension also includes a host of Professional Darts Corporation events, including The Masters, UK Open, European Championship, Players Championship Finals, at least seven World Series of Darts global events and the World Series of Darts Finals – which was won recently by Luke Littler. Marking the boom in darts at present, The Masters has been expanded from 24 to 32 players for 2025 to provide an extra session for viewers in January.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Matchroom, and continue to bring free-to-air coverage to darts and snooker fans on ITV and ITVX. The deal includes The Masters as it enters an exciting expansion of its tournament alongside the existing big-name events our viewers enjoy annually.”

Tom Rowell, WST Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said: “This is fantastic news for snooker fans as they will continue to be able to watch the sport’s biggest names across a range of prestigious events over the 2024/25 season, on free-to-air ITV platforms. We look forward to working with ITV’s outstanding team, starting at this week’s British Open in Cheltenham.”

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter added: “ITV have been a valued partner of the PDC for over 15 years and have broadcast many iconic moments during that time – and with so much excitement around the sport at the moment we’re looking forward to a thrilling 2025.”