James Cameron joins AI board

Hollywood film director James Cameron has joined the board of StabilityAI, 40 years after making The Terminator. His role will centre around how the technology can be used in special effects.

“I’ve spent my career seeking out emerging technologies that push the very boundaries of what’s possible, all in the service of telling incredible stories,” said Cameron.

StabilityAI, is best known for making Stable Diffusion – which can generate images based on a user’s text prompt and it has now developed Stable Video Diffusion, which works in the same way.

Proponents of AI video generation say it will enable artists to quickly create complicated digital effects. Cameron previously said he used AI to help with the special effects used in the making of 2022’s Avatar sequel The Way of Water, which is the third-highest grossing film of all time.

OpenAI’s rival video generation tool Sora is the most high-profile name in the space.