LG Movies & TV VoD launches in Europe

LG Electronics and Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, have announced the launch of LG Movies & TV, a new VoD service now available on LG TVs across the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy. The new app-based VoD service enables rental, purchase and viewing of movies from the latest blockbusters to celebrated classics. Accessible through an LG TV without the need for a subscription, LG Movies & TV aims to cater to a variety of tastes, tailored to viewers across European countries.

Thanks to the partnership with Rakuten TV, LG TV users have access to over 6,000 titles in each of the four European market where the service is available. At launch LG’s VoD service app offers access to titles including Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Fall Guy, Oppenheimer, Asteroid City and Dune: Part Two.

Currently available on select 2022 TV models, LG Movies & TV is set to extend to all company’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 TV models by the end of this year.

LG Movies & TV users are the first to benefit from the newly launched webOS Pay, a payment service designed for convenience and efficiency. With webOS Pay tied to a user’s LG Account, once this is set up, webOS Pay only requires a single PIN, which simplifies transactions on LG TVs to a click on the LG Magic Remote. WebOS Pay aims to be a unified payment system, which will in the future enable access across various services after a one-time setup process, as long as those services have implemented the payment solution. The service connects payment information to each user’s LG TV account, enabling them to check purchase history and the current status of content and subscriptions.

“LG remains dedicated to presenting diverse content and services for an unmatched user experience with our cutting-edge webOS smart TV platform. By strategically investing over KRW 1 trillion [€661m] by 2027, we aim to significantly enhance webOS and broaden its range of offerings,” commented Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG will continue to collaborate with more than 4,000 global content partners to provide a varied and user-centric home entertainment experience for customers around the world.”

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG,” added Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV. “This collaboration underscores Rakuten TV’s commitment to being at the forefront of premium entertainment, bringing the best of global cinema into the homes of our European viewers.”