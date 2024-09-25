TAC backs Nandy production call

Dyfrig Davies, Chair of TAC (Teledwyr Annibynnol Cymru), which represents the independent television production sector in Wales, has called for all public service broadcasters to look to commission more from Wales as part of a move towards more production in the UK nations and regions.

At TAC’s Annual General Meeting on September 25th in Aberystwyth, Davies referred to the RTS London Convention speech by the new DCMS Secretary of State Lisa Nandy, in which she called for broadcasters to commission more content from production companies based in the UK nations and regions, including in Wales.

“TAC backs this call and will continue our work to encourage broadcasters to see just how much production expertise there is to tap into in Wales,” said Davies.

He summarised the work TAC has been doing to increase commissioning of indigenous Welsh companies, including lobbying on the Channel 4 licence and highlighting ‘brass-plating’, where public service broadcasters encourage companies out of Wales to set up temporary operations to qualify as a production made in Wales but leave no lasting benefit.

And closer to home, he reminded S4C that it also needed to remember its purpose of working with and growing the sector in Wales. “TAC is keen to support S4C in the coming debate on the TV Licence Fee and funding but we must see it continue to commission from companies which recruit and invest in Wales,” he asserted.

At the same time he talked about how the sector itself could work to make itself stronger but needed quick responses from commissioners. “There are things that we as producers must take responsibility for: collaborate, share and see virtue in collaboration. But it is more important than ever that broadcasters, content publishers – who commission, speed up their processes. A quick ‘NO’ saves money, collaboration on development raises standards, detailed planning protects the future for independent companies,” he suggested.