VeEX unveils all-in-one PON test toolkit

VeEX, a global player of test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks has introduced the PX90 PON Service Installation Meter. As the industry’s first all-in-one PON test toolkit, the PX90 includes selective optical power measurements (OPM) and Internet access speed test validation over LAN and WiFi.

With an entirely new ergonomic design, this game changing test set is well suited for installation, service verification, and troubleshooting of G-PON and XGS-PON network deployments.

Key features include:

Selective Optical Power Meter (OPM) for 1490 and/or 1577 nm

Internet Access Speed Test with Ookla Speedtest and iPerf3 support

WiFi 6/6e analysis and speed testing across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz

NoApp support with Near Field Communication (NFC – patent pending)

“Having the right tool makes all the difference and the PX90 is an essential asset for every network technician, combining precision, efficiency, and innovation,” said Lidia Tolbuzova, Product Manager at VeEX. “The PX90 offers powerful Internet speed testing, precise selective optical power measurement for G-PON and XGS-PON access networks, along with optional comprehensive Wi-Fi 6/6e network analysis and wireless speed testing. Its innovative built-in NFC tag elevates NoApp to a new level – streamlining test results transfers to tablets and smartphones, enhancing both efficiency and user experience.”