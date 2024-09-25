Warner Bros hires BBC Studios’ Renaud

Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has announced that André Renaud will join the business in November as Global Vice President Finished and Format Sales, and Revenue Generation.

Based in London and reporting directly to Andrew Zein, WBITVP’s EVP Creative, Format Development and Sales, Renaud will take direct responsibility for overseeing the teams selling the company’s catalogue of formats and unscripted finished tape shows around the globe – which includes established hits such as The Bachelor and First Dates as well as growing franchises like Sing Again, The Repair Shop and Glow Up. Recent hits in WBITVP’s growing catalogue of finished programming include this year’s acclaimed documentary series D Day: The Unheard Tapes, Paris Hilton reality show Paris in Love and numerous cookery shows hosted by Nadiya Hussain, such as Nadiya’s Simple Spices.

Renaud joins WBITVP from BBC Studios, where he was most recently SVP Global Format Sales and where, during a seven-year period, he held numerous roles, including VP Content Sales for Italy & Iberia. For two years, Renaud also sat on the BBC Studios Diversity & Inclusion Council, which drives engagement and representation across the company’s productions and at its offices around the globe. He is also the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Boundless Theatre in the UK, a theatre company that supports the co-creation of artistic work by and for 15-25-year-olds.

Before this, Renaud spent 13 years at ITV Studios managing content and format sales across various regions in EMEA as well as format production partnerships, bringing format brands like Come Dine with Me to Belgium and South Africa and Hell’s Kitchen to Italy.

Zein commented: “André is one of the most high-profile and well-respected senior executives in the industry, so we are really looking forward to having him join our team. He has a terrific track record, has worked with some of the biggest programme brands in the business and balances the commercial aspects of a senior sales role with the creativity required to really make formats fly. In addition, his passion for developing people will prove a real asset as he works alongside me to lead and evolve our wider team and ensure it continues to adapt to challenges and thrive in our rapidly changing world.”

Renaud added: “It’s a privilege to be joining WBITVP to help bring its world-class catalogue of scripted and unscripted formats to audiences around the world. The opportunity to collaborate with its production teams, as well as third-party producers and broadcasters, is truly exciting, and I’m eager to not only maintain the appeal of iconic brands like The Bachelor but also to expand their reach to connect with new global fans and audiences. I look forward to working with the sales and production teams to deliver exceptional results for our partners and customers, continuing to showcase the great content for which WBITVP is known.”