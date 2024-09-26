Cineverse’s Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel on LG Smart TVs

Cineverse, the streaming technology and entertainment company, has announced the launch of its Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel on LG Channels, LG’s free streaming service.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel brings fans all over the world a full catalog of their favorite anime series, including nearly 400 hours of episodes spanning iconic titles like Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens and the movie Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs from 2016 and newer and can be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or through the home screen.

“We’ve seen extraordinary growth for the Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel, and bringing it to LG Smart TVs is another exciting milestone for us,” said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cineverse. “Expanding onto LG Channels allows us to further immerse Yu-Gi-Oh! fans in the rich universe of the series, while offering our advertising partners a highly engaged, loyal audience.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a global phenomenon that began as a manga series and has since expanded into a multimedia empire that includes trading card games, animated television shows, movies, and video games.