Gracenote, Amagi FAST partnership

Nielsen’s Gracenote, the entertainment metadata provider, is teaming with Amagi, a specialist in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), to help content owners capitalise on consumer appetite for FAST services. This collaboration enables Amagi to serve as a one-stop shop for customers, simplifying the process of getting programming onto major FAST platforms and in front of viewers worldwide.

Content partners can now access select Gracenote products through Amagi’s channel creation solution, providing a one-stop platform for speedier ingestion of programmes and schedules into the Gracenote ecosystem. This integration streamlines FAST go-to-market, allowing for more efficient content management and delivery. It also ensures that publishers’ content metadata is normalised and enriched at the earliest stages of the FAST channel creation process and then quickly passed to Gracenote’s extensive global distribution network.

“FAST represents the next chapter of streaming and content metadata is the key driver of engagement fueling the evolution,” said Tim Cutting, Chief Revenue Officer at Gracenote. “Our collaboration with Amagi holistically helps content publishers accelerate FAST go-to-market so they can capitalise on the opportunity and drive monetisation now.”

“Our agreement with Gracenote aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate content monetisation in the rapidly evolving CTV ecosystem,” added KA Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “By integrating Gracenote’s industry-leading metadata enrichment and normalisation services into our cloud-based playout and content delivery workflow, we’re enabling content owners to bring their programming to audiences more efficiently than ever before — reducing time to market and enhancing content discoverability across major FAST platforms. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in streamlining the FAST channel creation and distribution process.”