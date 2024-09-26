IAS expands media quality product on YouTube

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), the media measurement and optimisation platform, has announced that it will now offer its industry-aligned misinformation brand safety and suitability reporting for advertisers running campaigns across YouTube ad inventory. IAS can now detect content across YouTube that it identifies as misinformation enabling advertisers to further verify the safety & suitability of their digital media investments on YouTube.

IAS’s Total Media Quality (TMQ) product suite provides third-party assurance that advertisers’ campaigns are running adjacent to brand safe and suitable content. IAS’s misinformation measurement delivers independent verification, complementary to YouTube’s own policies and procedures.

“Brand safety is a top priority for marketers as we approach upcoming marquee global media events. We are empowering marketers with enhanced products like our expanded Total Media Quality for YouTube which now offers IAS’s misinformation reporting,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re excited to offer the ability to detect misinformation with our best-in-class measurement solution.”

IAS classifies content according to industry-aligned definitions and provides reporting based on advertisers’ custom brand suitability settings. Video-level reporting provided by IAS allows advertisers to get a full picture of the content their ads are running adjacent to, and adjust their campaigns based on their own desired suitability profiles.

In March, IAS announced earning MRC accreditation for integrated third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube video viewability. In December 2023, IAS announced the availability of its Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement across YouTube Shorts, offering advertisers expanded coverage for advanced Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement.