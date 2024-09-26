Sky, NBC partner on news podcast

Sky News and NBC News have partnered to launch The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim’ – a new podcast that will combine eyewitness reporting from the frontline of some the world’s most hazardous areas, with in-depth analysis and conversation with influential, global figures.

Richard Engel is the Chief Foreign Correspondent for NBC News. Yalda Hakim is the Lead World News Presenter for Sky News. Now under one roof at sister news organisations, they’ll come together each week to offer audiences a look at the world’s most complex issues, as they give listeners the full story on the people shaping global events.

Episodes will be available every Wednesday from October 9th, from all usual podcast hosts.

Hakim commented: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my friend Richard Engel, one of the most talented foreign correspondents of our time, on an exciting new project to help make sense of our world. This is a moment of intensifying conflict and polarisation. At times, it feels as if the idea of truth itself is vanishing, especially as technology makes it ever more difficult to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake, and as distrust between and within societies grows. I hope therefore this podcast can serve as a kind of port in the storm. We’ll be having discussions about the most important issues facing the planet with some of the smartest and most interesting people we know.”

Engel said: “The launch of this podcast comes at a crucial time in our world. We are in the midst of covering conflicts that have ripple effects across the globe. I can’t think of a better person than Yalda Hakim to explore these complex events with and delve into some of the most important issues. I’ve known Yalda for years. She’s an incredible reporter, caring, hard-working, and curious. Together, we’ll be talking to fascinating people about interesting and important subjects that have made us witnesses to history.”

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman, Sky News Group, said: “These delicate times call for more insight and analysis – and that’s exactly the journalism that Yalda Hakim and Richard Engel can provide. For more than five years now Sky News and NBC News have been under the same corporate umbrella. Yalda and Richard’s collaboration will demonstrate the global capabilities of that partnership: bringing the full story, first, to audiences around the world.”

David Verdi, EVP Global Newsgathering, NBC News, added: “We’re proud to partner with Sky News in bringing together these world-class journalists on one programme that is available to audiences everywhere.”