Smartmatic vs Newsmax underway

The defamation trial against Newsmax Media is underway with allegations the news outlet damaged Smartmatic by broadcasting false claims that the voting machine company helped steal the 2020 US presidential election.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, the Court has begun selecting jurors who will determine whether Newsmax purposely avoided the truth about the 2020 election to damage Smartmatic, or whether it fairly reported claims made by Donald Trump and his allies.

The stakes for Newsmax are huge; its attorney described the case as “bet your company” litigation. Newsmax said in a June investor presentation it hopes to file for an initial public offering of its stock as soon as this year.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.