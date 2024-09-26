Spain: New DTT plan

The Spanish Administration is set to approve a Royal Decree with a new DTT Technical plan that will pave the way for a new nationwide DTT channel and for an Ultra HD migration of all TV channels.

The favourite candidate for the new DTT channel is the media group Prisa, which is the publisher of Spanish daily newspaper El Pais and in political alignment with the Spanish government.

The plan, to be approved over the next weeks, comes on the heels of the country’s SD switch-off which was implemented in February. The Administration suggests that the new DTT plan will speed up the UHD migration and avoid Spain being left behind in comparison with other European countries.