VMO2 CEO takes break after cancer diagnosis

Following a routine health check and a series of tests, Virgin Media O2 has reported that its CEO, Lutz Schüler, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The cancer has been caught in the early stages, and his prognosis is said to “very positive”, and he’s expected to make a full recovery following surgery in the coming days.

Lutz will be taking some time off to focus on his health and recovery so Patricia Cobian, Virgin Media O2’s CFO, will act as CEO in addition to her current role over the next few weeks, with continued support from the Virgin Media O2 Executive Committee.

In a press statement, Virgin Media O2 said: “We wish Lutz a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back to his usual fighting-fit self. We want to use this moment to raise awareness of prostate cancer and encourage men to regularly get checked by their GP or health provider.”