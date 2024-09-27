BT announces organisation changes

BT Group has announced changes to its Strategy and Change and Digital units. Tom Meakin, who joined BT Group in April as interim Chief Strategy and Change Officer, will be appointed to the role permanently from November 1st. Meakin joined from McKinsey & Company where he was a senior partner leading its Consumer Tech and Media industry practice. He will also pick up responsibility for innovation and strategic partnerships, which are currently sitting within the Digital unit.

As a result of these changes, Digital will now fully focus on BT Group’s digital transformation and Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, will leave BT Group. Howard Watson, Chief Networks and Security Officer, will lead Digital, in the interim, alongside his current role while BT recruits a permanent successor.

Allison Kirkby, BT Group Chief Executive, commented: “These changes are important steps towards simplifying BT Group and in providing more focus on our digital transformation. Tom has been a hugely valued member of my team since he joined earlier this year, and I am thrilled that he’s joining us permanently. Harmeen was instrumental in creating and running Digital and has built some great digital foundations which will accelerate BT’s modernisation. I’d like to thank Harmeen for her energy and passion as leader of our Digital unit over the last three and a half years, and I wish her every future success for her next digital chapter.”

Meakin said: “By bringing together strategy, change, innovation and partnerships in one place we will ensure everything we do helps us to deliver on our ambitions and work more effectively as one company. I’m excited to be joining BT Group on a permanent basis, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this brilliant team.”

Mehta added: “Building Digital at BT has been an inspirational journey and I have enjoyed every moment of it. I wish the incredible team here continued success in their digital journey at BT Group.”