Advanced Television

DirecTV, Dish merger “advanced talks”

September 27, 2024

By Chris Forrester

The long-awaited merger between DirecTV and Dish Network appears imminent and could be announced as early as September 30th, according to a report in the WSJ.

If an agreement is reached, the result would be the creation of the largest pay-TV operator in the US. Together, the pair would have some 20 million subscribers.

The report, however, says that it will be DirecTV, itself backed by AT&T, that would acquire Charlie Ergen-owned Dish.

The upside for Ergen is that it will put cash into his EchoStar pocket and a much-needed lifeline to settle some very pressing debt issues for EchoStar.

A merger between the DirecTV and Dish has been talked about for many years – first mooted in 2001 and turned down then by anti-trust regulators. Today’s broadcasting and streaming market is in a very different landscape and a merger is unlikely to run into regulatory problems.

Related posts:

  1. Report: DirecTV, DISH merger talks
  2. DISH open to DirecTV merger
  3. Dish talks up DirecTV merger
  4. DISH, DirecTV renew merger talks
  5. Ergen: “DISH, DirecTV will melt away without merger”

Categories: Business, Headline, M&A

Tags: , , ,