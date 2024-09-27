Why is it so hard getting an unbroken mobile signal on a train?
Forecast: 5G SA on road, rail to unlock £3bn for UK economy
September 27, 2024
Modelling for Vodafone UK has forecasts how nationwide 5G Standalone (SA) will transform road and rail journeys – adding £1 billion (€1.2bn) to the UK economy per year through improved connectivity for remote workers on trains, while also saving regular road users £2 billion on fuel each year.
The modelling, by WPI Strategy, used survey data on working and connectivity patterns on trains to estimate that there could be up to 28.2 million train journeys every year in the UK where people want to work, but don’t due to poor connectivity. They estimate that these journeys could be transformed into £1 billion in extra productivity for the UK economy. It also revealed train users would save 26 million hours through reduced delays.