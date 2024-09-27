ITVX adds Home of the Huns rail

ITV’s research titled Hey Hunni: the ultimate guide to Hun Culture has explored the phenomenon of Hun Culture using semiotic, qualitative and comms planning techniques and identifies the audience opportunities for brands.

Hun Culture is a form of entertainment that centres around the persona of ‘hun’, a frivolous, camp and deeply relatable personality that is most commonly found in reality TV series, soaps, entertainment and daytime TV, as well as documented on online meme pages.

ITV’s latest research for brands and advertisers used trend analysis, social listening and focus groups with self identified ‘hun’ consumers to uncover the shared characteristics of huns. These were then run through a nationally representative consumer database (YouGov Profiles) which found that 11.8 million (or just under ⅕ of the population) can be classed as huns, but most people who are huns don’t know they are one…

The research also discovered that huns are a lucrative audience for brands. Huns are more likely than the average Brit to make impulsive purchases, more likely than the average TV viewer to purchase gifts and two thirds admit to spending a little extra on things they don’t need.

ITV is the home of huns with the research showing that just under two thirds of huns watch ITV channels regularly (at least once a week) and now the new ‘Home of the Huns’ ITVX rail will showcase the best of huns programming on the streaming platform including Footballers Wives, Bad Girls, The Only Way is Essex, Loose Women, Absolutely Fabulous and Birds of a Feather. ITVX ithus becomes the first UK streaming service to have a page dedicated to ‘Huns programming’.

Kate Waters, ITV Director of Client Strategy and Commercial Marketing, commented: “ITV is where brands and consumers come together to connect and we ensure we keep up to date by exploring new cultural phenomenons. Hun Culture is for those who don’t take life or themselves too seriously, love to go over the top for any occasion and get a buzz out of finding a bargain or splashing out on an all expenses package hols. We’re home to the most iconic Hun shows including Big Brother, TOWIE and Loose Women, as well as our brand new ITVX rail, making it easier than ever for brands to target this upbeat, outgoing and lucrative audience.”