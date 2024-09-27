Newsmax settles Smartmatic case

Newsmax has decided not to risk court in the Smartmatic defamation case. On the eve of trial it has reached a settlement, so far kept confidential.

The voting machine maker had alleged it was defamed by the outlet’s false claims that its machines were rigged to help steal the 2020 US presidential election from Donald Trump. Fox News had to pay $787 million damages to Dominion voting machines in a similar case.

“Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” the company said. Smartmatic also said it was pleased to have reached a deal, saying: “Lying to the American people has consequences. Smartmatic will not stop until the perpetrators are held accountable.”

Smartmatic alleged that Newsmax profited from its false reporting. Trump amplified Newsmax’s reporting on social media and the broadcaster’s audience jumped 10-fold after the election, vaulting it over cable news rivals such as CNBC and Fox Business, according to Nielsen Ratings.

Newmax had said it had a First Amendment right to report claims by Trump and his supporters.