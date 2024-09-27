Starlink: 4m users and growing fast

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Texas legislators this week that it will pass 4 million customers for Starlink. That is up from 3 million since the end of May. She was speaking while testifying before a state House Appropriations Committee meeting.

Starlink has been rolling out to new markets on a near-weekly basis, and there are strong indications that countries which – to date – have resisted Elon Musk’s sales pitches such as South Africa are leaning towards granting approval. India is seen as a major market and it is only the nation’s notorious bureaucracy that is holding Starlink up.

The extra million added since the end of May outpaces even the broadband supplier’s earlier rate of growth.

Starlink started providing beta service of its product in October 2020. It hit 1 million subscribers in December 2022, 2 million subscribers in September 2023, and 3 million in May.

Analysts at Quilty Space suggest that Starlink’s service is on track to generate $6.6 billion in revenues this year.