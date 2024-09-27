Study: Satisfaction highest for live TV streamers in US

Live TV streamers in the US are more satisfied than cable and satellite customers, according to the JD Power 2024 US Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. Overall satisfaction for live TV streamers is 625 (on a 1,000-point scale) compared with 524 among cable and satellite customers.

The biggest gap in satisfaction between live TV streaming and cable and satellite – 140 points – is with the value for the price paid. The reported monthly average cost for live TV streaming is $75 (€67.09), while cable and satellite is $120.

“It is clear that price has been a main driver in satisfaction, however, satisfaction for streaming is higher than cable and satellite customers across all seven dimensions of the study,” commented Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom intelligence at JD Power. “Live streaming has reorganised the industry and as it continues, cable and satellite providers have been working hard to remain competitive, including exploring new revenue models to compete with the cost pressure.”

Study Rankings

Spectrum ranks highest in the cable/satellite TV–national segment with a score of 530. Xfinity (529) ranks second.

Verizon Fios ranks highest in the cable/satellite TV–east region for a third consecutive year, with a score of 570. DirecTV (520) ranks second.

Xfinity ranks highest in the cable/satellite TV–north central region with a score of 528. Spectrum (516) ranks second.

Xfinity ranks highest in the cable/satellite TV–south region with a score of 570. Cox Communications (547) ranks second and Spectrum (545) ranks third.

Spectrum ranks highest in the cable/satellite TV–west region with a score of 534. Xfinity (517) ranks second and DISH (516) ranks third.

YouTube TV ranks highest in the live TV streaming segment for a second consecutive year, with a score of 651. Hulu + Live TV (635) ranks second.

The J.D. Power U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study is designed to provide a detailed assessment of customer perceptions of service with their current television provider. The study measures Overall Satisfaction with television service providers based on seven dimensions: value for price paid; consistently delivering high-quality service; level of trust with provider; ease of doing business; people; digital tools; and resolving problems or complaints. To be included in the national cable/satellite TV ranking, brands must be ranked in all four geographic regions.

The study is based on responses from 32,349 customers and was fielded from October 2023 through August 2024.