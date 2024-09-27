US: Spectrum boost for advanced satellite services

The US Federal Communications Commission has adopted new rules to open 1300 megahertz of contiguous spectrum for non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) fixed-satellite service operations in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band. It suggests this action promotes spectrum efficiency, fosters competition, and expands the ability of satellite operators to deploy advanced services, including high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved areas.

The Commission adopted rule changes that will enable NGSO fixed-satellite services to operate in the 17.3-17.7 GHz band in the space-to-Earth (downlink) direction on a co-primary basis with incumbent services and on a shared, co-primary basis with geostationary satellite orbit (GSO) services. The Commission’s action will also enable NGSO fixed-satellite service downlink use of the 17.7-17.8 GHz band on a co-primary basis with GSO services and on an unprotected basis with respect to terrestrial fixed services.

The Report and Order builds upon successes at the 2023 World Radio Conference in Dubai, where the U.S. delegation—including FCC staff—secured a new allocation for fixed-satellite services. It further aligns the US Table of Frequency Allocations with international allocations to provide a more cohesive global framework for fixed-satellite services in the 17 GHz band and supports US leadership and competition in the growing space economy.