Vodafone Spain adds DAZN

September 27, 2024

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Vodafone Spain has added DAZN to its programming line-up, with the sports streaming platform offering football, Formula One and Moto GP, as well as documentaries and other TV programmes.

All DAZN content will be available on Vodafone TV 4K and 4K Pro sep-top-boxes; through the DAZN app in Smart phones and tablets; via its website; and through Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Vodafone’s subcribers will be have access to different DAZN options:
– DAZN Futbol: for €19.99 a month offering all football including La Liga EA Sports (five matches per week), Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Liga F, and more.
– DAZN Motor: for €19.99 a month offering all world championships from Formula One, Moto GP, and more.
– DAZN Pro: for €29.99 a month, offering all football and motorsports content.

