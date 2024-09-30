Free kids channels on Virgin TV this October

Throughout October, all Virgin TV customers will be given access to additional kids TV channels free of charge including Sky Kids, Cartoon Network, Boomerang HD, Cartoonito HD, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Nick Jr Too and Nicktoons.

The suite of children’s TV channels would normally cost £5 per month. Virgin Media O2 says the offer its way of saying thank you to customers and helping to keep families entertained throughout October, including half term, with a host of popular shows available to watch at home or on the go. All shows will also be available on demand so families can tune in and catch up at a time that suits them.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “With half-term fast approaching, we’re offering a helping hand to keep the whole family entertained throughout October, by giving our customers access to a host of premium kids and teen TV channels at no extra cost. Virgin TV is all about bringing together brilliant entertainment, and this is part of our commitment to give our customers access to a range of top-quality TV all year round so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The offer runs from October 1st to 31st.