Germany: ducktv FAST channel on o2 TV platform

Mega Max Media has announced a new partnership for its toddler channel, ducktv, in Germany through a FAST carriage agreement. The channel is now part of the newly launched o2 TV platform from o2 Telefónica, which went live on September 25th.

This agreement was facilitated by The Channel Store, a provider of FAST/AVoD B2B services responsible for managing content negotiations, platform integration, and monetisation for o2 Telefónica’s FAST/AVoD services in Germany.

ducktv provides educational programming designed for preschool children aged 6 months to 4 years. The curated content offers a safe and engaging viewing environment for young children, whether at home or on the go.

Iza Piotrowska, Director of Affiliate Sales and Business Development at Mega Max Media, commented: “We’ve seen great success with our existing FAST agreements in Germany, with strong viewership and engagement. We’re excited to expand our reach with this new partnership and proud to support the successful launch of the o2 TV platform.”

“Kids content are a must in any entertainment offering,” added Fernando Garcia, CEO of The Channel Store. “And ducktv represents this combination of high quality and educational content for young audiences as has been already demonstrated in many countries and platforms”.