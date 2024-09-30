India: TRAI starts spectrum pricing structure

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has at long last issued its consultation paper on how it wants to price satellite spectrum. TRAI asks for feedback even though India’s would-be satellite broadband suppliers have been screaming to be allowed to start services.

The TRAI consultation paper poses 21 questions related to satcom spectrum assignment, encompassing aspects such as frequency bands, the duration for which the spectrum should be assigned, and provisions for surrendering spectrum. TRAI has extended an invitation for comments from stakeholders until October 18th, with a subsequent window for counter comments until October 25th.

TRAI’s intention is to administer the allocated spectrum, and not to hold an auction.

Prominent entities such as Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Satellite Communications, SpaceX, Reliance Orbit and Amazon Kuiper are poised to leverage this opportunity to provide satcom services in the country.