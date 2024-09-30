WBITVP signs Magnolia Network distribution deal

Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has announced that it will handle the international distribution of the latest original formats commissioned by Magnolia Network, the media joint-venture between Warner Bros Discovery and Magnolia co-founders Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The collaboration will see WBITVP distribute three new unscripted titles, all executive-produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines: Roller Jam, Human vs Hamster and Second Chance Stage. The new series are part of the network’s new family-friendly unscripted slate debuting this autumn on Max in the US. WBITVP will launch all three of these Magnolia Network shows to international buyers at MIPCOM in October.

Andrew Zein, WBITVP’s EVP creative, format development, and sales, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Magnolia Network and thrilled to introduce these new formats to global buyers in Cannes. Primetime formats that families and friends can enjoy together are in huge demand at present, and these three titles, designed for both linear and streaming family audiences, are highly original and hugely entertaining.”

Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network, added: “WBITVP has an enviable record for selling programmes and making formats fly around the world, so our new shows are in the best possible hands. We are looking forward to the journey ahead with Andrew and the team, which will hopefully see the Magnolia Network name, along with our passion for family-friendly content and growing reputation for creativity, become increasingly well-known and respected on the international stage.”

Magnolia Network titles WBITVP launching at MIPCOM:

Roller Jam, produced by Nikki Boella and Brian Lando, brings together the country’s top roller-skating crews, dancing through the decades for a chance to win a major cash prize and donation to their local rink.

Human vs Hamster, produced by A. Smith and Co, is a competition series where pet hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of humans in scaled challenges that will test their speed, strength, agility – and eating prowess – to see which species is superior.

Second Chance Stag, produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, is a talent competition that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside for years q second chance at their big break.

WBITVP holds full worldwide rights for these titles, excluding the US.