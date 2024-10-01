Inside Out 2 already most streamed Disney+ movie of 2024

Following a record-breaking theatrical run, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 – the highest-grossing animated movie of all time – has set even more records following its Disney+ debut (on September 25th).

Inside Out 2 attracted 30.5 million views globally on Disney+, based on five days of streaming, making it the leading film premiere on Disney+ in 2024, the #1 Theatrical film premiere on Disney+ since Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto (2021), and the #1 film premiere of all time in EMEA and LatAm.

Additionally, excitement for the sequel drove viewers to revisit the original; since the first Inside Out 2 teaser trailer premiered, there have been more than 121 million views of Disney and Pixar’s first Inside Out movie (released in 2015) globally on Disney+.

Inside Out 2 takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are unsure how to feel when they are joined by new Emotions – Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Adebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) .

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera, and Dan Scanlon. It features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, from a story by Mann and LeFauve, and music by Andrea Datzman.

Disney+ has announced that an Inside Out spin-off series will launch on the platform on December 11th.