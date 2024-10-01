Study: Advertisers should prioritise a total TV experience

LG Ad Solutions, in collaboration with MediaScience, has released a study that underscores the effectiveness of creating a seamless Connected TV (CTV) advertising experience. The study, titled The Connect Effect, demonstrates that integrating CTV Video, Native and Mobile Video ads within a single campaign boosts key brand metrics and performance.

The study revealed that brands incorporating a full TV experience – spanning CTV Video, Native ads and Mobile Video – into their campaigns saw significant improvements in performance. Brand awareness increased by 4.7 times, ad recall surged by 8.7 times, and brand consideration grew by 11.2 times, all while reducing cost per visit by 23 per cent.

“Since 2014, Smart TV adoption in the UK has surged to 74 per cent, transforming how viewers, advertisers and content publishers interact beyond traditional TV. To fully capitalise on CTV environments, brands must look beyond the 30-second spot and focus on the complete TV viewing experience.“ said Ed Wale, VP Europe of LG Ad Solutions. “Appearing on the first screen people see, offers a unique chance to capture consumers’ attention at the very first moment of engagement, setting the tone for the entire viewing experience and making a lasting impact where first impressions matter most.”

The Smart TV home screen is becoming a more important factor in the path to content. On average, people access more than seven different content sources on their Smart TVs, and 42 per cent of viewing starts without a specific plan in mind, making the Smart TV home screen a crucial gateway for engaging consumers. LG Smart TV users will visit the home screen three times per day on average. MediaScience’s eye-tracking phase of the study revealed that:

LG Smart TV users stay on the LG Smart TV Home Screen for 33 seconds on average.

85 per cent of viewers looked at the Native ad for an average of 7 seconds or 14 per cent of their total screen time.

Viewers looked at the Native ad +132 per cent longer if there was a video component and +46 per cent longer if there was a QR code.

Although linear TV still commands two-thirds of ad spend, its longer ad breaks and lack of frequency control have diminished its effectiveness compared to newer platforms. The study found that including linear TV in a campaign mix negatively impacted ad perception across almost all tested attributes.

The total TV experience doesn’t stop with the Smart TV ecosystem. Ninety-three per cent of viewers use other devices while watching TV, with 71 per cent holding their phones throughout their viewing. Advertisers can enhance engagement by creating connected experiences that span multiple screens.

CTV campaigns that combine Native and Mobile Video components achieved a significant lift in brand recall – over 60 percentage points – while also being perceived as less intrusive. Brands already using CTV Video strategies can increase brand recognition by more than 10 percentage points and ad recall by over 13 percentage points by incorporating CTV, Native and Mobile Video formats.

Although mobile ads received less visual attention than those on TV, the study found that brand recall remained comparable across CTV Video and Linear TV.