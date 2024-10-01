Valentine named Director of BBC Scotland

The BBC has appointed journalist and editorial leader Hayley Valentine as its new Director in Scotland. She brings a range of experience to her new role from both inside the BBC and working in the independent production sector in Scotland.

Since joining the BBC in 1996, Valentine has been Executive Producer of BBC Question Time, Director of Current Affairs at Mentorn, Head of News at Radio 5 Live, Head of the BBC Radio newsroom and the launch editor of BBC Scotland’s Nine news programme. She is currently head of BBC Midlands in Birmingham.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, commented: “Hayley is a proven creative leader with a passionate commitment to serving audiences across Scotland. I know she is determined to build on BBC Scotland’s editorial success – strengthening its online services and working with partners right across the sector to ensure Scotland packs a creative punch not just at home, but internationally too.”

Valentine added: “I am thrilled to have been asked to lead BBC Scotland. There is a wealth of first-class creative talent in Scotland within the BBC and across the wider sector. I am looking forward to working with them all to create the highest quality content for our audiences in Scotland, and to represent Scotland to audiences across the UK and beyond. I really can’t wait to get started”.

Valentine will lead the development of a content and services for audiences in Scotland across television, radio and online – which includes BBC Reporting Scotland, Sportscene, Disclosure, BBC Radio Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel, and the work of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Valentine, who succeeds Steve Carson in the role of Director, will take up the new post in early November.