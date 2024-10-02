Advanced Television

AAPA unveils manifesto

October 2, 2024

By Colin Mann

In celebration of the first day of autumn, Trade body the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) has published its first Manifesto.

The document aims to recognise past efforts of EU legislators when it comes to content protection and the fight against copyright infringement, whilst admitting that more can and should be done to address this growing issue.

Miruna Herovanu, Executive Director of AAPA said : “After years of laying the groundwork to combat online piracy it’s time for EU policymakers and beyond to fully acknowledge that decisive, targeted measures are needed at the European level. The rise of digital theft demands action. We call for strong political resolve to end the theft of our members’ content. We’re ready to support every stakeholder—law enforcement, policymakers, and industry representatives—to dismantle criminal networks and protect European consumers from harm.”

 

