Italy: Tougher TV piracy penalties

The Italian government has significantly increased penalties for those involved in TV piracy, including those who fail to report illegal activities.

Two amendments approved by the Senate propose prison sentences of up to a year for individuals who do not report piracy or related offences.

The amendments aim to protect copyright and combat the widespread issue illegal content distribution via IPTV boxes. The government’s approach reflects a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy towards piracy.

In addition to harsher penalties for those who use illegal content, the amendments also target service providers such as VPN and DNS companies. These providers will face stricter obligations to cooperate with authorities in stopping the distribution of pirated material.

One notable change is the introduction of a ‘failure to report’ offence. Individuals who become aware of illegal piracy activities but fail to report them to authorities promptly will face penalties, including potential imprisonment. This includes VPN and DNS service providers such as Google and Cloudflare.

The amendments are part of a broader effort to strengthen Italy’s anti-piracy measures and protect the rights of content creators.

The Serie A League has praised recent efforts by Italian authorities to crack down on illegal streaming of matches.

CEO Luigi De Siervo emphasised the importance of technology in the fight against piracy and called for stricter penalties for companies that fail to address the issue.

The league’s efforts to combat piracy are driven by the financial impact of illegal streaming on the Serie A clubs. Piracy reduces revenue from TV rights and stadium attendance, which ultimately affects the ability of clubs to attract top players.