Nigbati, 4ACETV channels join Freeview

To mark Black History Month, Channelbox has launched two new channels from Africa: Nigbati and 4ACETV, available on Freeview UK channel 271.

4ACETV embraces the rich contributions of Black artists and musicians, celebrating their influence across genres like Afrobeat, Grime and RNB. The channel highlights diverse musical expressions and also serves as a reminder of the vital role that Black culture plays in shaping the global music landscape.

Nigbati TV is a dedicated 24-hour entertainment channel celebrating the culture, tradition and language of the Yoruba people. Nigbati TV aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Yoruba culture both within and beyond the Yoruba-speaking community, serving as a vital platform for cultural preservation and promotion.

Channelbox is committed to delivering a broad range of high-quality, diverse content to viewers nationwide. Available on Freeview channel 271, Freely 561 and through Channelbox’s mobile applications, the platform offers over 70 TV channels and supports FAST channel monetisation, enhancing its appeal to both viewers and advertisers.

Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox, commented: “We are excited to welcome Nigbati TV and 4ACETV to our platform. This additions not only broadens our content offering but also aligns with our mission to deliver diverse and engaging programming that resonates with our audience.”