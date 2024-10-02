Rivada insists “deadlines will be met”

Rivada Space Networks is insisting that despite some negative media stories, it remains firmly on track to meet its build and launch obligations for its 300 satellite mega-constellation.

Brian Carney, Rivada’s SVP/Communications, commented: “We are confident that we will be able to finance our satellite production and meet our regulatory milestones. Since the takeover [of Terran Orbital/TO], Lockheed Martin has been highly constructive and supportive of the TO/Rivada relationship and mission (and now has much more visibility to it). To be clear, there has never been a dispute between LM and Rivada, quite the opposite.”

Specifically referring to the mid-2026 milestone to completely launch the first batch of 144 satellites into orbit, Carney added: “We remain confident that we can meet our regulatory milestones.”

Carney also addressed Rivada’s financial position and the much-reported absence of the $2.4 billion of funding needed to build the fleet.

“Rivada is a private company and does not publicly disclose financial information. Rivada has raised sufficient capital to date to meet its payment obligations to Terran Orbital, the US-based manufacturer of its satellites. Rivada has secured MoUs from potential customers for the Rivada Outernet with a value in excess of $13 billion, which shows the strong customer traction for our highly secure communications network,” stated Carney.

Observers have reported the legal squabble between Rivada and Germany-based OHB Systems and OHB’s fee now amounting to some €2.5 million for work done on behalf of Rivada. “We are in the process of concluding an amicable solution with OHB,” said Carney.

Despite the assurances some well-regarded industry observers remain sceptical over Rivada’s prospects. For example, Pierre Lionnet, Research & MD at Eurospace, in comment on October 1st, stated: “I always felt something was off with Rivada. I think the chances of seeing this constellation happen are getting slimmer every day. It was already only a 5 per cent probability in my constellation forecast model. I am now downgrading it to 0 per cent.”

As to Rivada’s comments on its relationship with Lockheed Martin, more will be learnt from Lockheed Martin’s Q3 earnings results on October 22nd.