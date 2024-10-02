Sky Sports scores England’s Test tour of Pakistan

Sky Sports has secured the rights to show England Men’s upcoming three-match Test tour of Pakistan which begins on October 7th.

Following a deal with the PCB, Cricket fans will be able to watch all the action live and exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Fans can also keep up to date with the scores and key moments on Sky Sports News as well as via the mobile app, digital and social.

England’s 17-strong squad features Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Ben Stokes – all of whom featured in England’s clean sweep 3-0 Test series victory of Pakistan back in 2022.

Dates for the Tests are:

Test one: October 7th-11th

Test two: October 15th-19th

Test three: October 24th-28th