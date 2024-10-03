Canal+ app on Renault’s OpenR Link

Canal+ Group and Renault have announced a partnership agreement for the distribution of the Canal+ app in connected vehicles equipped with OpenR Link technology in France, Switzerland and Poland.

The Canal+ app will be downloadable from October 4th, and preinstalled in compatible Renault vehicles, to enable Canal+ subscribers to a new way of watching content on the go, including international series, documentaries, entertainment and sport, live or on demand. Canal+ subscribers will be able to use all the features in the app directly in their car, including Expert Mode to enjoy an enhanced experience of some of Europe’s top football, rugby or motor sports tournaments in their Renault 5 or Scenic E-Tech electric.

For a completely safe experience, the Canal+ app only works when the vehicle is stopped.

“Renault is enriching its customers’ in-vehicle experience with unique content by teaming up with leaders across the music, travel and film markets. This partnership with Canal+ is a prime example of that. It is all about taking pleasure on board Renault to the next level again and again,” commented Arnaud Belloni, VP, Global Marketing, Renault brand.

“This new partnership is reinforcing Canal+ Group’s innovation and investment strategy. Its apps, which are already available in more than 40 countries and territories on smartphones, connected TVs, computers and gaming consoles, are now available in compatible Renault cars in France, Poland and Switzerland,” added Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business, Canal+ Group