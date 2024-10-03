ITV Studios, TBS partner on Ninja Warrior FAST channel

ITV Studios and Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) are partnering to create a Ninja Warrior FAST channel dedicated to programming from around the world.

The deal is a first, both in terms of ITV Studios’ first FAST channel creation for third party IP as well as TBS’s first foray into FAST. Brokered by Bellon Entertainment on behalf of TBS, it will see ITV Studios creating, operating, marketing and distributing the Ninja Warrior channel in the UK and Canada initially, with Australia and other territories to follow in the coming months.

Fans of the show will be able to watch episodes of the UK edition programmed alongside international versions including the US and Australia, as well as the original competition created by TBS in Japan: Sasuke. The channel is available now on Pluto TV in the UK and Canada and will launch on Rakuten TV and Samsung TV Plus in the UK later this year.

Ninja Warrior, was originally commissioned by ITV in the UK where ITV Studios also operates 19 Ninja Warrior UK adventure parks. It has become a globally recognised brand since its launch on TBS in 1997 and has gone on to be remade in a further 25 markets. In the US, NBC has recently aired its sixteenth season and in Germany, where it is the most successful physical game show on TV, RTL has ordered its tenth. The finished series has been sold into 160 countries including The Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand and pan regionally in Asia.

Catherine Saunders, Director of Sales, Bellon Entertainment, commented: ”Ninja Warrior is much more than television entertainment – it is a demonstration of what ordinary people can achieve with perseverance and hard work. It is wonderful that there is now a dedicated outlet where this unique programming can be enjoyed.”

Jun Fukai, Director of Global Sales and Development Dept at TBS, said: “We are very pleased to hear that ITV is launching the FAST Channel of Ninja Warrior. It has been beloved by viewers for many years, and we hope that this new initiative will allow even more people to enjoy the programme.”

Graham Haigh, EVP, Digital, ITV Studios, added: “We’re thrilled that TBS and Bellon have chosen us as their partner to venture into the world of FAST. Ninja Warrior has a cult following all over the world and we’re excited to bring different versions of this much-loved, award-winning format to its global fan base all in one channel.”