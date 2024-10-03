Nagravision, Airties cybersecurity partnership

Nagravision, a Kudelski Group company and independent provider of content protection, has announced a partnership with Airties, a provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, to integrate the Nagra Scout consumer cybersecurity suite. The collaboration will bring Nagra Scout’s advanced cybersecurity features to the Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, providing homes and small businesses a premium Wi-Fi experience and delivering straightforward access to digital protection for all connected devices.

In today’s hyper-connected world, subscribers, families, and small businesses face significant challenges in safeguarding their digital assets. Unsecured devices expose them to privacy breaches, identity theft, and data leaks, disrupting peace of mind and compromising sensitive information. Simultaneously, telecommunications companies seek deeper insight into consumer behavior, to provide personalised and proactive services. The NAGRA Scout Suite, integrated into Airties’ advanced Smart Wi-Fi software, addresses these issues through a unified solution for network security and connectivity. It protects against digital threats and also supports the ability of providers to enhance network performance and help ensure a reliable and secure digital environment. Additionally, the solution suite provides telcos with insights to improve subscriber satisfaction, foster loyalty, and unlock new revenue opportunities through advanced analytics.

“Combining our advanced Smart Wi-Fi capabilities with Nagravision’s leading cybersecurity expertise will deliver additional value and secure connectivity experiences for broadband operators,” said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. “This new partnership reinforces our commitment to work with leading technology solution providers to deliver optimized broadband performance underpinned by robust security.”

“Nagravision solutions are designed to empower consumers and businesses to thrive in a connected world without the fear of cyber-attacks,” added Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at Nagravision. “This new partnership with Airties underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify the consumer cybersecurity user experience, support advanced Smart Wi-Fi and equip our customers with valuable insights to drive strategic decision-making.”