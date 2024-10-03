RDK, MediaTek reference platform for Wi-Fi 7

RDK Management and MediaTek have unveiled a new RDK-B hardware reference platform designed to enable broadband operators, CPE manufacturers, and app developers to rapidly test and launch new Wi-Fi 7 RDK-B routers and gateways. By combining open-source hardware powered by MediaTek with RDK’s open-source software, companies now have a platform to accelerate their RDK-B development and deployment efforts.

RDK is an open-source software solution deployed on more than 100 million devices that standardises core functions used in broadband and video devices. For broadband specifically, RDK-B provides core functionalities including device management, telemetry, Wi-Fi services, Ethernet access, IPv6 transitioning and more that work across all major network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). By packaging and open sourcing these functions in a single standard software stack, service providers can develop, deploy, and manage a consistent set of broadband services across SoCs and OEMs for use across their networks and geographic footprints.

“This new open reference hardware, powered by MediaTek, gives the RDK community a powerful new tool to innovate with next-gen broadband applications and services atop of RDK-B,” said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. “By leveraging both open-source software and open-source hardware, companies can accelerate their RDK development and deployment initiatives in an easier and more frictionless way. MediaTek is recognised for delivering cost-effective and high-quality SoC solutions, and we’re very grateful for their efforts to bring this compelling new RDK-B reference board to the RDK community.”

“As a global leader in wireless connectivity, MediaTek’s collaboration with RDK Management underscores our commitment to driving Wi-Fi 7 technology to more markets like the open-source community,” said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President, Intelligent Connectivity Business Unit at MediaTek. “We strive to provide the fastest, most reliable and always-on Wi-Fi performance, which is ideal for the MediaTek Filogic 880 tri-band platform as the chosen solution on the Banana Pi-R4 Wi-Fi 7 router reference design. This will not only enable us to reach a broader developer base in the open-source community, but it will also allow easy access for operators, manufacturers and developers who seek to adopt open-source software with the latest connectivity features.”