Report: East Asia leads in subscription bundling

More than a third (34 per cent) of subscribers in East Asia now sign up to services exclusively via third-party bundles and offers — a growing trend of bundling that is already significantly higher than in the US (20 per cent), Latin America (21 per cent) or even Europe (30 per cent). In Japan, nearly 40 per cent of subscribers are going indirect, the highest of any country Bango has surveyed. This is according to a survey from Bango of 5,000 subscribers across Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

As Western subscription services look to expand internationally, East Asia represents a market full of growth opportunities. The subscription economy there is thriving, with subscribers now juggling an average of 3.3 subscriptions per person and spending on average $29 each month ($348 per year) across video, music, gaming, retail and more. This figure is even higher in Taiwan, where subscribers manage 4.2 subscriptions and spend $35 monthly — driven in part by Taiwan’s strong gaming culture, where nearly half (42 per cent) of subscribers pay for a gaming service, compared with only 25 per cent in the US.

However, for content providers eyeing expansion into the region, it’s important to recognize that content needs to be culturally relevant and localised. Bango found that 70 per cent of East Asian subscribers prefer services that offer content in their native language.

This presents a significant opportunity for international content providers to tailor their offerings and capture new audiences in a rapidly evolving market.

Subscription Hubs and ‘Super Bundling’

As the market continues to grow, East Asian subscribers are also looking for ways to simplify their subscription management. Almost two thirds (64 per cent) of subscribers want a single app to manage all their subscriptions and accounts — rising as high as 71 per cent in South Korea. If such an app were available, well over half (60 per cent) of subscribers say they would spend more time using their subscriptions, and 50 per cent would sign up for more if they could manage everything in one place.

Super Bundling — consolidating all subscriptions into one manageable content hub — is emerging as the best solution to subscriber demands. Services like SK Telecom’s T Universe and AU by KDDI’s bundle offerings are already paving the way for this shift in East Asia. These platforms — similar to Verizon +play in the US — provide subscribers with more choice, flexibility, and control over their services, significantly simplifying management and improving the overall user experience.

Unlocking new growth

By enabling users to manage all their services in one place, Super Bundling can drive higher engagement, increase service uptake, and boost overall satisfaction. The Bango report highlights that over a third (37 per cent) of East Asian subscribers would be willing to pay a higher bill if it included a package of popular subscriptions, with this number rising as high as 47 per cent in South Korea.

More than half (60 per cent) of subscribers would show greater loyalty to a brand offering an all-in-one subscription service, and 58 per cent would recommend the brand to others. Better financial management is the standout benefit for East Asian subscribers, with 62 per cent believing they would better manage household expenses if this service became available.

When it comes to providing Super Bundling, East Asia has a clear preference for telco companies: two-thirds (66 per cent) want their mobile operator to offer Super Bundling packages. This demand is much higher than in the US (50 per cent), Europe (46 per cent), or Latin America (55 per cent).

Andy Suzuki, SVP APAC at Bango, commented: “The subscription economy in East Asia continues to evolve and diversify through an ever-growing number of services available to consumers, providing a significant opportunity for global players. With demand for localised content and streamlined subscription management, Super Bundling offers a clear path forward for international businesses. By working with local telcos and tailoring services to consumer preferences, content providers can unlock new revenue streams and build lasting consumer loyalty.”