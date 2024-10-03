Sheridan Smith, Joanne Froggatt star in The Margate Murders

Audible, a specialist in spoken-word entertainment, has announced that Sheridan Smith (The Castaways) and Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) star in the new fictional true crime podcast, The Margate Murders, available immediately.

Set in the idyllic seaside town, TheMargate Murders features former police detective, Sarah (Smith) and Editor-in-Chief of the local newspaper, Annabel (Froggatt), who both bore witness to a series of crimes spanning decades in the seaside town. The drama also features the voices of a range of others involved, including a survivor, a suspect, a detective and forensic psychologist as they all recount, from their perspective, what happened.

Listening to the series, you would mistake it for a true-crime podcast, except it is all fiction. Smith, Frogatt and the full cast were provided with scenarios and scene setting, from there the rest was up to them to improvise in the mind of their characters.

The Margate Murders turns the podcast format on its head, with improvised performances from its powerhouse stars, delivering the compelling and tense atmosphere synonymous with true crime to a fictional tale.

As the story unfolds into a gripping hunt for an elusive serial killer, The Margate Murders calls into question whether can ever really trust what anyone says in a true crime podcast. The series marks both Audible’s first UK improvised production and Sheridan Smith’s first role in an audio drama.

The concept was devised by Tom Hofland and Pascal van Hulst, after the 2019 Dutch hit De Blankenberge Tapes, with additional writing by James Dobbyn. The Audible Original production offers state of the art sound design in Dolby Atmos, fully immersing listeners into the atmosphere of its coastal backdrop. Produced by Babylon Audio Collective, Munck Studio, this Audible Original is a groundbreaking exploration of fictional true crime.