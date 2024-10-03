StarSat raided by Icasa

South African telecoms regulator Icasa has raided the offices of StarSat and closed the pay-TV broadcaster down. On October 2nd, aided by police, Icasa staff removed computers and cables at StarSat’s head office in Johannesburg.

StarSat marketing manager Jan Harmse told local journalists that the raid came as a shock despite Icasa ordering StarSat to cease broadcasting as it was not correctly licensed.

“Our [South Africa’s] systems are off but the rest of Africa is off as well. So they pulled the correct cables but they also pulled the incorrect ones because they just came in and starting pulling, they didn’t ask us anything,” said Harmse.

StarSat shareholder StarTimes operates pay-TV services in several African markets, where it competes with MultiChoice Group.

StarSat’s head office houses about 200 staff members.

Lawyers acting for StarSat were reportedly seeking an urgent review to halt Icasa’s actions.